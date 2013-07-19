Watch Jeffery Taylor Throw Down An Alley-Oop & Tomahawk Jam At Summer League

Swedish-born 24-year-old, Jeffery Taylor, finished his rookie campaign with the Bobcats last season shooting a mediocre 34.4 percent from behind the arc. But the soon-to-be second-year forward out of Vanderbilt showed off some major athleticism with a couple dunks during LVSL action last night.

Despite sitting behind last summer’s no. 2 pick, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, during the 2012-13 season in Charlotte, Taylor still played over 19 minutes a night for the lowly Bobcats. The 6-7 Taylor might get some more playing time if he continues to improve his outside shooting (since Kidd-Gilchrist is pretty awful in that department) while wowing onlookers with his fiery jumping ability.

Taylor finished with 18 points on 7-for-15 shooting last night in summer league to help his Bobcats defeat the Grizzlies, 92-84.

