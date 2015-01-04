Watch Jerian Grant Vault Off Defender, Get Head Above Rim On Poster Jam

Jerian Grant (photo. Rob Dauster Vine)

Remember the Phoenix Suns’ Tom Chambers’ legendary 1989 dunk against the New York Knicks? We’re always looking for an excuse to bring it up, and Notre Dame’s Jerian Grant gave us a perfect one today. Watch Grant vault off a defender to rise another level higher on an incredible poster jam that got his head above the rim.

DAMN.

And here’s Chambers’ epic slam over Mark Jackson for comparison:

Which is better? We can’t decide. Either way, that Grant’s jam even remotely compares to Chambers’ shows just how amazing it is.

What do you think?

