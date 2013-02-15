Watch Jim Boeheim Call Andy Katz an Idiot

This made its way around the web yesterday, but we wanted to bring it to you this Friday afternoon in case you missed it. After Syracuse lost to UConn 66-58 Wednesday night, ‘Cuse coach Jim Boeheim did his duty and participated in what was likely the last thing on earth he felt like doing after a tough loss: He stood and answered questions from the media.

Jimmy B is a pro though; he knows it’s part of the gig. That is until ESPN’s Andy Katz asked a question.

Watch this video. Boeheim levels Katz with the following: “I’ll answer anybody’s question but yours … because you’re an idiot … and really a disloyal person … (Editor’s note: This space is filled with a Boeheim death stare) … and a few other things I could add but I’m not gonna go there.”

A little while ago, the following appeared on ESPN.com:

On Thursday, Boeheim told the Syracuse Post-Standard that his issues with Katz stem from a November 2011 interview during the NIT Pre-Season Tip-Off tournament, days after ESPN reported allegations by two former ballboys that they had been molested by Bernie Fine, a longtime assistant on Boeheim’s coaching staff: “He (Katz) asked if he could interview me about the tournament,” Boeheim said, according to the Post-Standard. “And I said, ‘Yeah, but I can’t talk about the (Fine) investigation.’ We got in the room and he put me on camera … and he asked me what I’d told him I couldn’t answer. I kept telling him, ‘I can’t answer that.’ And he asked me, like, 10 times on camera. … And I told Katz right then and there, ‘Don’t talk to me. Do not try to talk to me again.’ ” In a statement, Katz said: “Nothing of the sort took place. There was never any agreement not to ask Fine-related questions. In fact, that was ESPN’s first chance to speak with Coach Boeheim after the Fine news broke so of course we would ask him about it. He had just come from a press conference where he addressed it as well. Separately, later in that tournament, he agreed to talk to me on camera for a postgame interview.”

