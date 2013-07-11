Watch Joakim Noah Lose His Mind After Scoring a Goal In Steve Nash’s Soccer Game (Gifs)

Joakim Noah was playing in Steve Nash‘s soccer game last night in New York City, and he got pretty excited after scoring a goal. By pretty excited, we really mean bat s- -t crazy, I just won the NBA Championship, excited. His full-field celebration is all the more glorious because, well, he’s not the best soccer player.

Let’s break it down into three parts:

Part 1: the goal and intial celebration with his goaltender including a mismatched chest bump.

Part 2: then Noah decides to lap the field waving his index finger in the air like he just knocked off the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Part 3: lastly, he attempts another chest bump with another tiny (at least in comparison to Noah) soccer player. The results are obviously excellent.



[h/t TBJ]

What’s your favorite Joakim Noah celebration?

