Watch John Wall Split Pick-And-Roll, Finish With Incredible 360 Layup

No Christmas gift could be better than this one from John Wall. Watch the Washington Wizards superstar point guard split a high pick-and-roll and explode for a graceful 360-degree layup during his team’s game against the New York Knicks.

Beautiful.

Wall has furthered his burgeoning MVP case with another stellar effort in front of the Christmas audience. He has 22 points (10-16 FGs) and 11 assists early in the fourth quarter, spurring Washington to a comfortable double-digit lead over New York.

(GIF via SBNation)

