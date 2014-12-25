Watch John Wall Split Pick-And-Roll, Finish With Incredible 360 Layup

#Video #New York Knicks
12.25.14 4 years ago

No Christmas gift could be better than this one from John Wall. Watch the Washington Wizards superstar point guard split a high pick-and-roll and explode for a graceful 360-degree layup during his team’s game against the New York Knicks.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Beautiful.

Wall has furthered his burgeoning MVP case with another stellar effort in front of the Christmas audience. He has 22 points (10-16 FGs) and 11 assists early in the fourth quarter, spurring Washington to a comfortable double-digit lead over New York.

(GIF via SBNation)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#New York Knicks
TAGSJOHN WALLNEW YORK KNICKSvideoWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP