Team USA had an intra-squad scrimmage yesterday, and John Wall had a filthy put-back slam in traffic, which showcased why he should have a spot on the team.

Maybe Wizards general manager, Ernie Grunfeld, was watching the scrimmage and now feels a little more comfortable giving Wall a 5-year max extension?

