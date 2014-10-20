Blake Griffin & Chris Paul To Star In Jordan Brand Comedy: “BGCP3TV In HD”

Jordan Brand reveiled today they’re going into the sketch comedy business with the signature stars, and teammates, behind the CP3.VIII and Super.Fly 3. Clippers teammates Chris Paul and Blake Griffin will star in a five-minute episode of “BGCP3TV In HD,” so come check out the trailer.

Directed by Neal Brennan, the co-creator of The Chappelle Show, the inaugural five-minute episode of the Jordan Brand sketch comedy show will premiere during commercial time on the Adult Swim network at 12:12 a.m. local time in the U.S. on Friday, Oct. 24. A second episode of “BGCP3TV in HD” will air a week later, on Friday, Oct. 31.

“On the bus, after practice or getting lunch, it seems like there’s always a competition to make each other laugh,” said Paul. “It’s fun to come out here and give it a shot on our own comedy show.”

“The funny thing is it doesn’t really feel like acting,” said Griffin. “This is pretty much just us being us, but in some pretty crazy situations that Neal Brennan came up with.”

You can check out the Jordan Brand YouTube page to watch the episodes and find additional videos and outtakes. Based off the trailer, and the people involved, this looks pretty funny:

“There are a lot of funny athletes out there, but it’s rare that you see a guy like Blake — I can honestly say he’s an actor who just happens to be an amazing basketball player,” said Brennan. “But don’t sleep on CP, either. Watching him, you see right away that he’s got plenty of talent and the situational awareness needed to pull off the jokes.”

