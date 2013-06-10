Watch Juwan Howard and a Heat Assistant Try to Distract Danny Green as He drills a Three

#NBA Playoffs #San Antonio Spurs #Miami Heat #Video
06.09.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

Watch as Juwan Howard and Heat assistant coach David Fizdale attempt to distract Danny Green while he was shooting a three in the first half:

So the obvious question is, should NBA benches be allowed to do this? And is it poor sportsmanship?

