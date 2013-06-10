Watch Juwan Howard and a Heat Assistant Try to Distract Danny Green as He drills a Three

Watch as Juwan Howard and Heat assistant coach David Fizdale attempt to distract Danny Green while he was shooting a three in the first half:
So the obvious question is, should NBA benches be allowed to do this? And is it poor sportsmanship?
Its all good as long as they dont come onto the court
Hey Juwan, the bush league is a callin’
In my opinion, this should not be allowed. And yes, once again, in my opinion, I think it is extremely poor sportsmanship. And this is coming from one of the biggest, most faithful, and unwavering fans of Lebron (and consequently, the Heatles). Every time I see a team/player do this I am disgusted and confused that the NBA allows such BUSH-LEAGUERY antics.