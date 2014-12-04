Watch Kemba Walker Delight Michael Jordan By Dropping Nikola Mirotic

This is the best meal Kemba Walker has cooked all season long. Just ask Michael Jordan. Watch the Charlotte Hornets waterbug point guard drop Nikola Mirotic with a beautiful crossover before hitting a pull-up three-pointer that delighted his legendary owner.

Got him! Your thoughts, His Airness?

Jordan likely wasn’t as pleased with the game’s outcome – the Hornets lost to the Chicago Bulls 102-95. They’re now 4-15 on the season. Might MJ be thinking its time to trade?

(Video via James Herbert) (GIFs via @_MarcusD_)

