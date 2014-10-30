Watch Kemba Walker Hit Game-Tying 3 In 4Q, Winning Jumper In Overtime

The new-look Charlotte Hornets once trailed the Milwaukee Bucks by 24 points midway through the third quarter on Wednesday. Maybe they just wanted to keep things interesting on opening night? Led by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Lance Stephenson, and Al Jefferson, Charlotte came buzzing back to finally tie the young Bucks late in the fourth quarter – on a three-pointer by Kemba Walker with under two seconds remaining. And in overtime, the Hornets’ point guard of the present and future did himself one better, nailing the winning jumper as the game clock crept to five seconds.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Mr. Clutch!

But why is Larry Sanders dropping as Al Jefferson sets a ball-screen in an obvious three-point situation? And better yet, why didn’t Jason Kidd elect to foul up three while his opponents didn’t have a timeout? Maybe we should just enjoy the excitement instead of bemoaning late-game strategy? Good point.

But would Walker’s heroics all be for naught? No way. This is Kemba we’re talking about. After a disjointed extra period that left his team down one as the clock ticked under 10 seconds, Walker played hero ball again. And won. Again.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton missed an open three on the ensuing possession to seal the Charlotte win. What an incredible debut for Buzz City. And what a way for Walker to hush those the many questioned his $48 million extension. Basketball is back!

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.