Watch Kenneth Faried Continue FIBA Dunking Onslaught Versus Lithuania

Team USA breakout star and World Cup MVP candidate Kenneth Faried entered the Americans’ semifinal game against Lithuania today shooting a scintillating 71.6 percent from the floor. After a 3-of-7 performance in the United States’ 96-68 win, however, Faried’s tourney-long field goal percentage has fallen to 67.6. Slacker. It’s safe to say that this pair of awesome dunks wasn’t to blame for his dreadful – italics for sarcasm – shooting performance.

Here’s evidence of Faried’s burgeoning skill-game:

And here’s Faried doing what he’s done best since entering the league in 2011:

Scary.

More frightening, though, is that after Team USA plays (and wins) Sunday’s championship game, we’ll be without Faried’s antics until the NBA season starts. Late October can’t get here soon enough.

