Watch Kevin Durant Drop 34 Points In 32 Minutes As OKC Climbs To .500

Perhaps the scariest – or most exciting, depending on who you ask – aspect of Kevin Durant’s game this season is he doesn’t feel that his rhythm is where it could be.

“I was out for a while, I watched the game and learned it a lot more, and just gotta keep it up,” he said. “I ain’t really did nothing I wanted to do yet, and I’m gonna keep going.” “I just try to simplify it as much as I can. I know where I’m gonna get my shots, I know where I’m effective, and I know how to use my teammates.”

KD had a prolonged absence at the beginning of the season because of a foot injury, and after spraining his ankle upon his initial return, the reigning MVP missed six additional games.

After scoring 44 points in an overtime thriller against Phoenix on Wednesday (his first game back from the ankle sprain), he once again dominated in OKC’s matchup against his hometown team, the Washington Wizards, on Friday night.

The fans at the Chesapeake Energy Arena were not only witnesses to Durant’s spectacular showcase on the hardwood, but they also saw their team reach .500 for the first time this season.

KD dazzled his way to a 34-point, eight-rebound performance on 12-18 shooting, including 4-7 from behind the arc in 32 minutes of action, as OKC was able to keep Washington at bay with a 109-102 win and improve to 9-2 with Durant in the lineup.

Check out Durant’s stellar highlights from Friday below:

His 34-point outing against the Wizards marked his third straight 30-point game (44 on Wednesday and 30 before spraining his ankle against the Warriors). After Friday’s game, KD raised his scoring average against Washington to 30.2 points in 13 games. Per Elias Sports Bureau, the only other players to average at least 30 points against the Wizards franchise are Wilt Chamberlain (32.4 PPG), Jerry West (30.6 PPG), and Michael Jordan (30.3).

Not bad company at all, KD.

The Thunder visit the Golden State Warriors next on Monday, and we think we speak for all basketball fans when we say we can’t wait.

(Video via Dawk Ins)

