Watch Kevin Durant Drop Hammer On Marcin Gortat In Crunch-Time (UPDATE)

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards are currently locked in an overtime battle. Without this epic smash by Kevin Durant, his team would be in even more trouble. Watch the reigning MVP use one dribble and rise for a nasty hammer dunk on Marcin Gortat to tie up the score with just under three minutes remaining in the first extra session.

UPDATE: Oklahoma City beat Washington 105-103 after the seas parted for Russell Westbrook in the closing moments:

Durant also hit a fadeaway three-pointer to put the Thunder up two with under a minute remaining in overtime, but the Wizards were not to be denied. Stop what you’re doing and turn this game on. It’s epic.

