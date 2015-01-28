Watch Kevin Love Find LeBron James For Dunk With Full-Court Outlet

#Video #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers #GIFs
01.27.15 4 years ago

Football season is (finally) almost over. Fortunately for diehard fans of the gridiron, though, a pair basketball players do a pretty spot-on impression of a quarterback and wide receiver on the hardwood. Watch Kevin Love and LeBron James connect on a beautiful pitch-and-catch for a soaring slam early in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ game agains the Detroit Pistons.

Yup, you saw right. This play came immediately following a made Detroit jumper. Crazy.

The Cavaliers lead the Pistons 35-33 midway through the second quarter. James leads all scorers with 13 points and one long touchdown grab.

(Video via James Herbert)

TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSgifsKEVIN LOVELeBron Jamesvideo

