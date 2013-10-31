Video: Kevin Love Is Back; Forces Overtime With Big 3-Pointer

The NBA’s 3-time winner of the GM Survey’s “White Guy Award,” Kevin Love, was back on the court last night when the Magic â€” on the second night of a back-to-back â€” came to town. He played about as well as ‘Wolves fans could have hoped, including a 3 to force overtime.

With 12 seconds left, down by 3, the ‘Wolves came out of a timeout with a plan in place. Nikola Pekovic set a nice (illegally moving*) screen on Solomon Jones to free Love behind the arc near the top of the key. You know what happened next.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Minnesota held on in OT, winning 120-115 behind 7 OT points from Kevin Martin as they survive a 28-point outburst from Orlando’s Arron Afflalo who came up short on a game-winner after Love’s 3.

For the game, Kevin was 8-for-19 from the field (12-for-16 from the charity stripe) and finished with 31 points, 17 boards and 4 assists in 40 minutes. The ‘Wolves FINALLY â€” knock on wood â€” have Love, Pek and Ricky Rubio all healthy and in uniform. Basketball fans thrilled at the idea of Minney’s three-headed monster running coach Rick Adelman‘s offense are hoping for a warmer winter than usual in Minnesota this year.

*Illegal screens were part of the referee’s POE (points of emphasis) this season, so we’re blaming the lack of a call on the time left in the game.

What did you think of Love’s play last night?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.