Video: Kevin Love Is Back; Forces Overtime With Big 3-Pointer

The NBA’s 3-time winner of the GM Survey’s “White Guy Award,” Kevin Love, was back on the court last night when the Magic â€” on the second night of a back-to-back â€” came to town. He played about as well as ‘Wolves fans could have hoped, including a 3 to force overtime.
With 12 seconds left, down by 3, the ‘Wolves came out of a timeout with a plan in place. Nikola Pekovic set a nice (illegally moving*) screen on Solomon Jones to free Love behind the arc near the top of the key. You know what happened next.
Minnesota held on in OT, winning 120-115 behind 7 OT points from Kevin Martin as they survive a 28-point outburst from Orlando’s Arron Afflalo who came up short on a game-winner after Love’s 3.
For the game, Kevin was 8-for-19 from the field (12-for-16 from the charity stripe) and finished with 31 points, 17 boards and 4 assists in 40 minutes. The ‘Wolves FINALLY â€” knock on wood â€” have Love, Pek and Ricky Rubio all healthy and in uniform. Basketball fans thrilled at the idea of Minney’s three-headed monster running coach Rick Adelman‘s offense are hoping for a warmer winter than usual in Minnesota this year.
*Illegal screens were part of the referee’s POE (points of emphasis) this season, so we’re blaming the lack of a call on the time left in the game.
What did you think of Love’s play last night?
