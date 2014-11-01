Watch Kevin Love Toss Another Gorgeous Outlet To Streaking LeBron James

#Video #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
10.31.14 4 years ago

Who would have thought that LeBron James’ speed and power combined with Kevin Love’s rebounding and outlet passing would make basketball harmony? Oh. Everyone. After connecting on a pair of beautiful downfield throws last night, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ superstars are at it again on Friday against the Chicago Bulls.

Too easy.

Also of note: Despite his dreadful homecoming performance, LeBron is still good at basketball. The King has 24 points (11-19 FGs), four rebounds, two assists, and three steals late in the third quarter as the Cavs cling to a lead at the Madhouse On Madison.

