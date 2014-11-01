Watch Kevin Love Toss Another Gorgeous Outlet To Streaking LeBron James

Who would have thought that LeBron James’ speed and power combined with Kevin Love’s rebounding and outlet passing would make basketball harmony? Oh. Everyone. After connecting on a pair of beautiful downfield throws last night, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ superstars are at it again on Friday against the Chicago Bulls.
Too easy.
Also of note: Despite his dreadful homecoming performance, LeBron is still good at basketball. The King has 24 points (11-19 FGs), four rebounds, two assists, and three steals late in the third quarter as the Cavs cling to a lead at the Madhouse On Madison.
