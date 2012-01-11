Watch Kobe Bryant Give the Suns 48 Points

#Dunks #Video #Kobe Bryant
01.11.12 7 years ago 2 Comments

Kobe Bryant was a monster last night against the Phoenix Suns. The Mamba went for 48 points on 18-31 from the floor and as you can see from these highlights of his work, aside from a baseline blow-by past Grant Hill and catching a reverse alley-oop, the Suns got a facefull of Kobe’s old-man game all night long. Pump fakes, pull-ups, fadeaways – he had had the whole YMCA All-Stars game going on:

And then after the game, Kobe also did his thing in his meeting with the media. When the first question was about his incredible performance, he responded with, “Not bad for the 7th-best player in the League.”

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dunks#Video#Kobe Bryant
TAGSDimeMagDUNKSHIGHLIGHTSKOBE BRYANTLOS ANGELES LAKERSPHOENIX SUNSReal Storiesvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP