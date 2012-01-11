Watch Kobe Bryant Give the Suns 48 Points

Kobe Bryant was a monster last night against the Phoenix Suns. The Mamba went for 48 points on 18-31 from the floor and as you can see from these highlights of his work, aside from a baseline blow-by past Grant Hill and catching a reverse alley-oop, the Suns got a facefull of Kobe’s old-man game all night long. Pump fakes, pull-ups, fadeaways – he had had the whole YMCA All-Stars game going on:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

And then after the game, Kobe also did his thing in his meeting with the media. When the first question was about his incredible performance, he responded with, “Not bad for the 7th-best player in the League.”

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook