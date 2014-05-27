Watch Kobe Bryant & Boy Peanut Chased By Elephant in New Smart Car Ad

Future hall-of-famer Kobe Bryant has had a longer offseason than he’s used to after only appearing in six games during an injury-plagued 2013-14 campaign where his Lakers only managed 27 wins while finishing last in the Pacific Division. He’s kept busy with all the down time, appearing in this new Smart Car commercial where you find Mamba and a kid dressed as a peanut (you’ll see) racing away from a confused elephant.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Thank God for the little girl dressed as a mouse because we’re not sure Lakers fans could take another season with Kobe on the sidelines after elephant-induced trauma knocked him out. Then again, even if an elephant trampled Kobe, he’d still probably find a way to suit up.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.