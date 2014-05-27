Watch Kobe Bryant & Boy Peanut Chased By Elephant in New Smart Car Ad

#Video #Kobe Bryant #Commercials
05.27.14 4 years ago

Future hall-of-famer Kobe Bryant has had a longer offseason than he’s used to after only appearing in six games during an injury-plagued 2013-14 campaign where his Lakers only managed 27 wins while finishing last in the Pacific Division. He’s kept busy with all the down time, appearing in this new Smart Car commercial where you find Mamba and a kid dressed as a peanut (you’ll see) racing away from a confused elephant.

Thank God for the little girl dressed as a mouse because we’re not sure Lakers fans could take another season with Kobe on the sidelines after elephant-induced trauma knocked him out. Then again, even if an elephant trampled Kobe, he’d still probably find a way to suit up.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Kobe Bryant#Commercials
TAGSCOMMERCIALSKOBE BRYANTSMART CARvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP