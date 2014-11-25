Watch Kyle Lowry Turn Ball Over, Block Shot, Get Steal, Dish Assist In 13 Seconds

Kyle Lowry is absolutely relentless. Need proof? Look no further than this amazing sequence from the Toronto Raptors’ hard-fought win over the Phoenix Suns last night. After Eric Bledsoe easily steals his pass, Lowry races back to block the shot, steals a loose ball, and finds Terrence Ross on the other end for a layup – all in just less than 13 seconds.

That’s Lowry’s wholly unique game in a nutshell: ugly; angry; bullying; opportunistic; and skillful. He showed off those attributes on the game’s definitive play in crunch-time, too, ripping Isaiah Thomas’ dribble with under 30 seconds left to help seal a win.

Lowry wasn’t an All-Star last year. That was a mistake. The league’s coaches won’t make the same one again in 2014-2015, mostly because Lowry’s excellent play won’t let them.

