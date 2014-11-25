Watch Kyle Lowry Turn Ball Over, Block Shot, Get Steal, Dish Assist In 13 Seconds

#Video #GIFs
11.25.14 4 years ago

Kyle Lowry is absolutely relentless. Need proof? Look no further than this amazing sequence from the Toronto Raptors’ hard-fought win over the Phoenix Suns last night. After Eric Bledsoe easily steals his pass, Lowry races back to block the shot, steals a loose ball, and finds Terrence Ross on the other end for a layup – all in just less than 13 seconds.

That’s Lowry’s wholly unique game in a nutshell: ugly; angry; bullying; opportunistic; and skillful. He showed off those attributes on the game’s definitive play in crunch-time, too, ripping Isaiah Thomas’ dribble with under 30 seconds left to help seal a win.

Lowry wasn’t an All-Star last year. That was a mistake. The league’s coaches won’t make the same one again in 2014-2015, mostly because Lowry’s excellent play won’t let them.

TOPICS#Video#GIFs
TAGSgifsKYLE LOWRYPHOENIX SUNSTERRENCE ROSSTORONTO RAPTORSvideo

