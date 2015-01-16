Watch Kyrie Irving Shake Ronnie Price And Finish With Acrobatic Layup

#Kyrie Irving #Video #Cleveland Cavaliers
01.16.15 4 years ago

Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers was all about Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. But Kyrie Irving had his moments amid excellent play from the future Hall-of-Famers, too. Watch the reigning All-Star MVP shake Ronnie Price with a dirty behind-back dribble then finish with an acrobatic layup through the Lakers defense during his team’s 109-102 win.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Dirty.

Irving finished with a quiet 22 points (9-16 FGs) as Bryant and James dominated the highlights. He’s now reached the 21-point plateau in nine of the last 10 games he’s finished.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Video#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKYRIE IRVINGLOS ANGELES LAKERSvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP