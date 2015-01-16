Watch Kyrie Irving Shake Ronnie Price And Finish With Acrobatic Layup

Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers was all about Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. But Kyrie Irving had his moments amid excellent play from the future Hall-of-Famers, too. Watch the reigning All-Star MVP shake Ronnie Price with a dirty behind-back dribble then finish with an acrobatic layup through the Lakers defense during his team’s 109-102 win.

Dirty.

Irving finished with a quiet 22 points (9-16 FGs) as Bryant and James dominated the highlights. He’s now reached the 21-point plateau in nine of the last 10 games he’s finished.

