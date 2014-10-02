Watch Kyrie Irving’s Sick Leave To LeBron James For Huge Tomahawk Slam

#Kyrie Irving #Video #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
10.01.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

So this is what the Cleveland Cavaliers will play like. The league’s newest super-team gathered at Quicken Loans Arena today for a scrimmage open to the public. And based on this highlight of Kyrie Irving’s between-the-legs pass to LeBron James for The King’s patented tomahawk slam, the wine and gold faithful surely got their money’s worth.

Scary.

The open-court possibilities with James, Irving, and an outlet passer like Kevin Love on the same team are endless. This is surely just a preview of many, many more similarly explosive plays to come over the next few years.

And if they’re already doing this after just a few days of practice, one shudders to think what the Cavs will be capable of going forward.

(Video courtesy of NBA Highlights)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Video#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKYRIE IRVINGLeBron Jamesvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP