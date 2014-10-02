Watch Kyrie Irving’s Sick Leave To LeBron James For Huge Tomahawk Slam

So this is what the Cleveland Cavaliers will play like. The league’s newest super-team gathered at Quicken Loans Arena today for a scrimmage open to the public. And based on this highlight of Kyrie Irving’s between-the-legs pass to LeBron James for The King’s patented tomahawk slam, the wine and gold faithful surely got their money’s worth.

Scary.

The open-court possibilities with James, Irving, and an outlet passer like Kevin Love on the same team are endless. This is surely just a preview of many, many more similarly explosive plays to come over the next few years.

And if they’re already doing this after just a few days of practice, one shudders to think what the Cavs will be capable of going forward.

