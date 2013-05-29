Monster-In-The-Making: Watch Lance Stephenson Get Buckets Against the Miami Heat

#NBA Playoffs #Video
05.29.13 5 years ago

There’s something sort of thrilling about watching Lance Stephenson in these NBA playoffs. Nobody – not the Heat, not Frank Vogel, not even Lance – really knows what he’s going to do when he gets the ball. Sometimes it ends up in a terrible shot or turnover, but other times, more and more, it results in something really great for the Pacers.

Born Ready came up huge for Indiana las night against the Heat, going 9-15 from the floor to finish with 20 vital points. Watch Lance’s buckets here – what might be most impressive is the strength he shows on some of these drives. It’s one thing to go through Mario Chalmers like he isn’t even there, but to bully LeBron James on drives to the hoop? He’s a monster in the making…

[Also see: Watch Lance Stephenson destroy kids in high school]

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Video
TAGSDimeMagINDIANA PACERSLANCE STEPHENSONNBA Playoffsvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP