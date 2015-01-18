Watch Lance Stephenson Randomly Shoulder-Check Roy Hibbert To The Floor

Lance Stephenson is playing his former team tonight. Was there any way he’d have left The Time Warner Cable Arena without butting heads with the Indiana Pacers? Nah. Watch Born Ready get his shot blocked by Roy Hibbert and react by randomly shoulder-checking the big man to the floor.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Flop? A little bit. But we’d have reacted with similar embellishment if subject to such a needlessly dirty play.

Stephenson’s antics grew tired in Indiana, surely leading Larry Bird to resist overpaying for him last summer. Just a few months later, his act has worn thin with the Hornets and he’s already on the trading block. Will the guy ever learn?

Lance has 13 points on 5-12 shooting in just 20 minutes of playing time against Indiana. The game is currently in overtime as he sits on the bench.

