Watch LeBron James Dish No-Look Touch Pass To Anderson Varejao

10.11.14 4 years ago

Sequences like this are among the singular plays that sets LeBron James apart from the rest of the league’s elite. Watch as he gets the Cleveland Cavaliers an open three-pointer, grabs the offensive rebound, and flicks a quick, no-look, touch pass to Anderson Varejao for an easy layup.

Sick.

We’ve been increasingly psyched for the 2014-2015 season with each new day. But seeing LeBron work his wholly unique magic – against the Miami Heat, no less – got us extra excited.

(Video via Wojciech Bielewicz)

