Watch LeBron James Steal Pass And Finish With Classic Swooping Reverse Slam

This was LeBron James’ signature dunk during the early years of his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. After so many seasons, accomplishments, and accolades since, it’s pretty cool to see him bring it out again. Watch The King hark back to his younger days by stealing a pass and finishing with a vintage swooping reverse slam in his team’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

Classic.

James is carrying the Cavaliers right now; he has 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting through the late third quarter. For Cleveland to overcome its double-digit deficit to the Raptors, it will need someone else to step up offensively. Getting some stops would certainly help, too.

