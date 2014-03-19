Watch LeBron James Stuff Spencer Hawes In Slow-Mo

He might have shot 10-for-11 from the field for 25 first-quarter points on Tuesday night in Cleveland, but it was LeBron James‘ block on Spencer Hawes that got us really excited. The snuff was reminiscent of poor Tiago Splitter‘s attempt to posterize James in the NBA Finals last year. We’re halfway convinced James met Hawes in flight because James is a Barack Obama supporter, and Hawes has no respect for our Commander-in-chief.

