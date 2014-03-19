Watch LeBron James Stuff Spencer Hawes In Slow-Mo

#Miami Heat #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers #GIFs
03.19.14 4 years ago

He might have shot 10-for-11 from the field for 25 first-quarter points on Tuesday night in Cleveland, but it was LeBron James‘ block on Spencer Hawes that got us really excited. The snuff was reminiscent of poor Tiago Splitter‘s attempt to posterize James in the NBA Finals last year. We’re halfway convinced James met Hawes in flight because James is a Barack Obama supporter, and Hawes has no respect for our Commander-in-chief.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers#GIFs
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDimeMaggifsLeBron JamesMIAMI HEATSPENCER HAWES

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 17 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP