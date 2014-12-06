Watch LeBron “Magic” James Notch Another Double-Double In Win Over Raptors

After putting up 19 points and 12 assists against the Knicks in Cleveland’s 90-87 win, LeBron James put up another double-double against the Eastern Conference’s best when the Cavs defeated the Raptors Friday night, 105-91. The four-time MVP is 6-8 and prefers to get his teammates involved, so it’s not that much of a stretch to call him a more bruising facsimile of Magic Johnson.

Look at how LeBron’s very presence forces the Raptors defense to bend to him on this snazzy possession. The Raptors D is always playing catch-up. LeBron finally receives the pass at the top of the key as the Raptors are scrambling and finds Kevin Love for the layup when they over-rotate towards him on the drive:

James was 9-for-18 on the night for his 24 points, but it was his 13 dimes that were Magic as the Cavs got their sixth straight win.

(video via Dawk Ins)

