Watch Little League Star Mo’ne Davis Drop Defender With Slick Crossover

Philadelphia’s Mo’ne Davis was the breakout star of the Little League World Series. The 13 year-old phenom became an overnight sensation by setting a host of LLWS series records while helping Pennsylvania to the domestic semifinals.
In the record books. #LLWS pic.twitter.com/BE3n4RrUrK
— MLB Fan Cave (@MLBFanCave) August 21, 2014
More impressive to us than her baseball exploits, though, is this clip of Davis the point guard breaking the ankles of a defender – a male defender, of course – from 2010.
Yeah. Let’s take another look at that:
Those are next-level handles for any 10 year-old. Given her dominance on the mound, let’s just say Davis’ skills on the hardwood don’t surprise us. But that certainly doesn’t make video of them any less enjoyable.
(Video via Rockonfreekybro)
What do you think?
Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
My 5 year old daughter has a decent right hand now…hoping she takes to the game on her own…right now she just likes it, because I do, but I’m not going to push her until she shows love for it on her own, then I’m all in
Didn’t get the dream to be able to go play pick-up ball with my Wife, so maybe before I get old and and useless my Daughter can come out and light fools up and I can just be the setup man :-)