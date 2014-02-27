Watch Manu Ginobili’s Foot Burst Through His Sneaker

#San Antonio Spurs #GIFs
02.27.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

We’ve never seen this before. The amount of torque needed to actually burst a sneaker’s upper as you’re sliding on defense is unfathomable. Manu Ginobili turns 37 this July, but you know Pop isn’t going to play him unless he’s busting his butt on defense. Exhibit A would probably be Manu’s sneaker self-destructing during the middle of San Antonio’s 120-110 win over Detroit on Wednesday night.

Manu was sliding to his left to prevent a Rodney Stuckey drive when the white sock sole of his foot bursts through the left side of his sneaker. Watch as Manu continues to fight with a frictionless left sock slipping on the court while wearing his sneaker as an ankle bracelet.

Have you ever seen this before?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#GIFs
TAGSDETROIT PISTONSDimeMaggifsMANU GINOBILIsan antonio spurs

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP