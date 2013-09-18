Watch Marc Gasol Sidearm A Full-Court Assist As Spain Blows Out Serbia In EuroBasket 2013

The FIBA EuroBasket 2013 is winding down, and two-time defending champion Spain seems to be hitting their highwater mark at just the right time. The Marc Gasol-led squad trounced Serbia in the quarterfinals 90-60. The other quarterfinal just finished up, with France beating host country Slovenia 72-62 behind Tony Parker‘s 27 points.

Sergio Fernandez led Spain with 22 points, and former Trail Blazer, Rudy Fernandez, who now plays for AC Madrid, pitched in 19 more. But it was Gasol’s Wes Unseld-esque outlet assist that got the top highlight. It’s a doozy too, as he gets the rebound, spins away from the defender blocking the outlet to toss a full-length sidearm pass to Sergio Llull for the layup.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Phoenix Suns guard Goran Dragic led Slovenia with 18 points in their quarterfinal loss to Parker’s France team, and Dragic’s brother Zoran Dragic pitched in 12 more. France and Spain will face off in the semifinal game on September 20.

[Vid via FIBAEuropeTV; h/t FTW]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.