Watch Marco Belinelli Surprise Everyone By Smashing On Henry Sims

12.01.14 4 years ago

Marco Belinelli had three dunks last season. We don’t need to check the video; there’s no way any of them were as good as this one. Watch the San Antonio Spurs sharpshooter surprise his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Wells Fargo Center, and the internet by dunking on Henry Sims with a powerful flush.

Didn’t see that one coming.

This was Belinelli’s first jam of 2014-2015. The Spurs, playing without Tim Duncan and Tony Parker, lead the the Sixers by 20 points late in the second quarter.

