Watch Mario Chalmers With The Lob To LeBron

#Miami Heat #LeBron James
11.12.13 4 years ago

LeBron James

The Heat appear to be sleepwalking through Milwaukee’s visit to the American Airlines Arena tonight, and they’re still up 20 plus points with the game winding down. After a turnover, this alley-oop from Mario Chalmers to LeBron James is the prototypical Heat freight train of death.

The Heat effort level looks to be about 80 percent, and they’re still just killing Milwaukee. There’s a reason they’re looking to 3-peat this season. Unreal.

TOPICS#Miami Heat#LeBron James
TAGSDimeMagGIFsLeBron JamesMARIO CHALMERSMIAMI HEATMILWAUKEE BUCKS

