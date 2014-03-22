Watch Mason Plumlee Hammer On Kris Humphries

03.22.14 4 years ago

You could see the play developing the moment Deron Williams curled around Mason Plumlee‘s pin-down screen. Plumlee released and inched baseline in perfect unison with D-Will, who caught the ball and threaded a touch pass in the pocket for the Plumlee – Kris Humphries showdown.

Except Mason didn’t play fair, and switched to his left hand as a really couple for. confused Humphries went up for the block. He couldn’t reach across Plumlee’s’s body to get at the ball, and the Brooklyn rookie jammed it home.

The Nets have won 10 of their last 12, most of which have come without Kevin Garnett, who is battling back issues. Despite the lack of KG, nobody wants to face them in the playoffs the way they’ve been playing the last few weeks.

