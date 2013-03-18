Watch Monta Ellis Rack Up 25 Points in One Quarter

03.18.13 5 years ago

Serious question: Has there been a better, more explosive, undersized scorer in the game since Allen Iverson‘s heyday than Monta Ellis? You might only be able to give an educated response if you’ve watched a ton of Monta’s games, not just the spot TNT runs. And it’s understandable if you haven’t. If you’re east coast and you know, have a job, watching a ton of Golden State Warriors games isn’t really an option. And unless you live in Milwaukee, you probably haven’t seen more than a handful of Bucks games since he joined the squad.

You need to see what Monta did to the Orlando Magic last night. He finished with 39 points, with 25 of them coming in the fourth quarter. Buckets, buckets, buckets:

