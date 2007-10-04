Attention in the Dime office kinda went away from basketball for a day in favor of baseball. Between the Philly, Boston and NY factions in the office, almost everyone has a rooting interest in the MLB playoffs, leading to stuff like Cass saying, “After three o’clock I’ll be mentally checked out because of the Phils game.” We still got into our usual hoop arguments, though, including our longstanding one of who does and who doesn’t belong in the Basketball Hall of Fame. We’re talking about active players, given a realistic projection for the remainder of their career (i.e. assuming Gary Payton doesn’t magically return to 20-8-2 form all of a sudden, or assuming Deron Williams won’t suffer some inexplicable drop-off in talent any time soon), will they have an impressive enough resume for Springfield? We argue about it so much at work we wanted to take it to our readers. The first guy we’re looking at: Tracy McGrady. No doubt one of the most talented players you’ll ever see, but are his playoff failures too much of a hurdle for his HOF chances? Check out the pro-Mac and anti-Mac arguments right here and tell us what you think … One guy we’ll probably have to look at for the HOF some day is Chris Bosh. Word out of Toronto is the plantar fasciitis that bugged Bosh last year is still there, but CB4 says he can handle it. “I’m not going to lie and say it’s 100 percent, but it’s a lot better than last year, and I’m looking forward to it going away and leaving me alone,” Bosh told reporters from Raptors camp in Italy. It’s the same injury that forced him to miss the FIBA Americas tourney, but he can still be the 20-10 guy you know, ideally if he gets some rest during the season. When Tim Duncan was playing through plantar fasciitis a couple years ago, he still put up typical Duncan numbers, but couldn’t ever take a break because San Antonio was neck-and-neck with Dallas in a division race. If Toronto finds itself in a tight race with Boston or New Jersey and Bosh has to play every day, it could become a larger problem … Tony Parker, meanwhile, won’t be playing in any FIBA tourneys until 2009. Since France was upset in the European championships and knocked out of ’08 Olympic consideration, TP says he won’t be back until the ’09 European tournament. The team should be OK until then with the multiple NBA guys they have on the roster … Crazy how earlier in the day Stacy Augmon‘s name came up in the office during an argument, then later on we find out he just signed with the Nuggets. Looks like Denver is at least making a few minor moves to address their defense, picking up Plastic Man and getting Steven Hunter and Bobby Jones in the Reggie Evans trade … Dime’s Fantasy Doctor is already rounding into midseason form. Yesterday he weighed in on D-Wade, Amare, Peja and Brendan Haywood … If you guys haven’t picked up NBA 2K8 yet, we highly suggest you run

out and do so. It’s going at a steady stream in the office and is just

ridiculous. Plus, our boy Bobbito Garcia over at Bounce (Bob's a playground ball/sneaker/hip-hop dignitary, to those readers who were asking yesterday) is actually in the game! … Tony Battie is officially on the shelf for the year following surgery to repair his torn rotator cuff. In hindsight, maybe the Magic shouldn't have let Darko go, but unless they pick someone up now, it's up to Bo Outlaw to hold it down, unless they wanna put someone like Hedo Turkoglu or Pat Garrity at the four. We would say Anderson Varejao is available, but not at the $10 million a year he's supposedly asking for … The Celtics starting five — KG, Pierce, Ray, Rondo and Perkins — are all rocking baldies. What's next, black socks and baggier shorts? … Aaron McKie retired yesterday and will be move on to a job as an assistant with the Sixers. McKie had a good run, averaging 7.4 points per over a 13-year span; Sixers fans will always love him for the '01 Finals run, when the Philly native played through a ton of injuries and still busted his ass every night, putting together maybe the best season of his career and symbolizing an overachieving team … Did you hear where they're making a movie about Pablo Escobar? If you watch "Entourage" you know an Escobar movie has been the centerpiece of the show for the last two seasons. Interesting that they're actually rushing a real one to theaters, no doubt partially to capitalize on fans of the show …