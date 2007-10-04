Attention in the Dime office kinda went away from basketball for a day in favor of baseball. Between the Philly, Boston and NY factions in the office, almost everyone has a rooting interest in the MLB playoffs, leading to stuff like Cass saying, “After three o’clock I’ll be mentally checked out because of the Phils game.” We still got into our usual hoop arguments, though, including our longstanding one of who does and who doesn’t belong in the Basketball Hall of Fame. We’re talking about active players, given a realistic projection for the remainder of their career (i.e. assuming Gary Payton doesn’t magically return to 20-8-2 form all of a sudden, or assuming Deron Williams won’t suffer some inexplicable drop-off in talent any time soon), will they have an impressive enough resume for Springfield? We argue about it so much at work we wanted to take it to our readers. The first guy we’re looking at: Tracy McGrady. No doubt one of the most talented players you’ll ever see, but are his playoff failures too much of a hurdle for his HOF chances? Check out the pro-Mac and anti-Mac arguments right here and tell us what you think … One guy we’ll probably have to look at for the HOF some day is Chris Bosh. Word out of Toronto is the plantar fasciitis that bugged Bosh last year is still there, but CB4 says he can handle it. “I’m not going to lie and say it’s 100 percent, but it’s a lot better than last year, and I’m looking forward to it going away and leaving me alone,” Bosh told reporters from Raptors camp in Italy. It’s the same injury that forced him to miss the FIBA Americas tourney, but he can still be the 20-10 guy you know, ideally if he gets some rest during the season. When Tim Duncan was playing through plantar fasciitis a couple years ago, he still put up typical Duncan numbers, but couldn’t ever take a break because San Antonio was neck-and-neck with Dallas in a division race. If Toronto finds itself in a tight race with Boston or New Jersey and Bosh has to play every day, it could become a larger problem … Tony Parker, meanwhile, won’t be playing in any FIBA tourneys until 2009. Since France was upset in the European championships and knocked out of ’08 Olympic consideration, TP says he won’t be back until the ’09 European tournament. The team should be OK until then with the multiple NBA guys they have on the roster … Crazy how earlier in the day Stacy Augmon‘s name came up in the office during an argument, then later on we find out he just signed with the Nuggets. Looks like Denver is at least making a few minor moves to address their defense, picking up Plastic Man and getting Steven Hunter and Bobby Jones in the Reggie Evans trade … Dime’s Fantasy Doctor is already rounding into midseason form. Yesterday he weighed in on D-Wade, Amare, Peja and Brendan Haywood … If you guys haven’t picked up NBA 2K8 yet, we highly suggest you run
out and do so. It’s going at a steady stream in the office and is just
ridiculous. Plus, our boy Bobbito Garcia over at Bounce (Bob’s a playground ball/sneaker/hip-hop dignitary, to those readers who were asking yesterday) is actually in the game! … Speaking of Bob, he dropped a preview of his upcoming Bobbito Air Force 1 High the other day and it’s gotten crazy traffic on Bounce’s site … And today is the last day that we’re offering $5 subscriptions to Bounce. The deal ends at midnight tonight. Subscribe now … Tony Battie is officially on the shelf for the year following surgery to repair his torn rotator cuff. In hindsight, maybe the Magic shouldn’t have let Darko go, but unless they pick someone up now, it’s up to Bo Outlaw to hold it down, unless they wanna put someone like Hedo Turkoglu or Pat Garrity at the four. We would say Anderson Varejao is available, but not at the $10 million a year he’s supposedly asking for … The Celtics starting five — KG, Pierce, Ray, Rondo and Perkins — are all rocking baldies. What’s next, black socks and baggier shorts? … Aaron McKie retired yesterday and will be move on to a job as an assistant with the Sixers. McKie had a good run, averaging 7.4 points per over a 13-year span; Sixers fans will always love him for the ’01 Finals run, when the Philly native played through a ton of injuries and still busted his ass every night, putting together maybe the best season of his career and symbolizing an overachieving team … Did you hear where they’re making a movie about Pablo Escobar? If you watch “Entourage” you know an Escobar movie has been the centerpiece of the show for the last two seasons. Interesting that they’re actually rushing a real one to theaters, no doubt partially to capitalize on fans of the show … We’re still cranking out some cool stuff on High School Hoop every day. Head on over and check out Volume III of The Baller’s Workout (flexibility) and a recruiting update on one of our “What’s My Name?” features from the Chris Paul issue of Dime … We’re out like The Gladiator …
Foot Work
I think GP will go to the HOF, cause he was a very effective player. DPOY, a NBA finals with the sonics, NBA finals with the lakers NBA ring with the heat, and I think that he was runner-up in the 96 MVP award ? Not sure. The glove was a beast on defense and the best passer on alley-ups …. He deserves ,,, T-MAc, must do something about a ring or nba finals some records, because right now his just a player with lots of talent that didnt make anything ,,,, 10 million for Varejao ? Uh ,,, thats ugly ,,
as a medical doctor i gotta say that in the world of sports, something like plantar fasciitis is not going to go away for someone who is currently an active player. it’s always going to be there, and everything from arch support changes to surgical changes are only going to be bandaid solutions. sure, there is improvement, however for a young guy like bosh, who has at least a decade of nba ball ahead of him, i can honestly see this thing flaring up a few times down the road.
Tmac as a HOF player? Jury is still out.
it’s not called the “dreaded” plantar fasciitis for nothing… speaking from experience, that can linger and linger around for years and you never know what will set it off again, could just be walking from the bed to the bathroom…
gp makes the hall…what is he going to go in as..i would guess the sonics..he going to be analyst this year. i like jalen as well though i think with mark jones getting the bump to the booth …rose would be a great sideline guy. ala amad rashad back inthe day on nbc. he has a good repour with the players…
as for tmac…jury still is out but i would lean yes though his playoff failures rank up with a-rod which is not a good thing…
Jalen Rose needs to get a TV job somewhere, that guy was just gold in interviews in Toronto. Jalen and Charles Oakley should just start their own show, it’d be gold.
As for Bosh, I don’t know how much rest he’ll get this year. The Atlantic division is bananas now, whichever team wins the division title is really going to earn it. At least now we have some talent if he has to take some time off.
GP should definitely make the HOF, I made a case for TMac getting in yesterday, but personally I would put the glove in before tracy. Maybe it’s just because GP’s career is all but over, making his resume stronger, we’ll see how McGrady stacks up when his back gives in.
I am just curious. What exactly is Plantar Fasciitis? And GP is a hall of famer, no doubt. He has a ring, eventhough it came late in his career, and he has a DPOY under his belt too.
foot pain [that may or may not cause a heel spur on the particular bone that’s in your heel (calc)] which is caused by being on your feet a lot and walking on hard surfaces and/or having congenitally poor arches. a cop on foot beat, or in this case, a ball player who sees lots of minutes and has to jump and stuff, would get this type of problem and have a harder time recovering from it.
it’s really an overuse phenomina combined with unique developmental structure — like how vince got ‘jumper’s knee’ from overuse.
… the more you know …
T-Mac has time to prove he belongs in the HOF, but right now I don’t think he should be considered for the HOF. TMAC never made it out of the first round of the playoffs and he never won a league MVP, however he’s an all star every year, but I don’t think that will be enough. On the other hand, I would give it to GP. GP was one of the leagues preimer defenders for a number of years. He was arguably one of the best point guards in the 1990s. He carried his team to divison championships and his teams were always fighting for the top spot in the western conferences. These are team goals TMAC has never accomplished, which he still has time to achieve, but the clock is ticking and TMAC needs to get his team out of the first round. TMAC is kind of like starbury, both players are fortunate to have the right players around him, but at the wrong time. PRetty much everyone here is giving the nod for GP, I just thought I would say my piece, on why TMAC shouldn’t get the nod right now. ANyways GP shouldn’t come back this year, he had his run, now its time for him to let it go and move on.
Well, when it’s all said and done, T-Mac might be a HOF. It’ll take a long time after his retirement before he makes, IMO. Kinda like the Art Monk of the NBA. He doesn’t have any excuses now, with the lineup or the roster that the Rockets have put together.
The Glove is a HOF; without a doubt. First ballot, too.
Bobby Jones should make Denver’s roster. I wouldn’t be shocked if he didn’t. Denver does have a habit of cutting players who actually plays defense.
Stacey Augmon? WTF…
Missed the Reggie Rules…Theus that is. Midnight Curfew night before games, and no cell phone use on the bus. I know its the kings and who cares…but their MY kings!
The glove is in. Mckie is a true Philly baller he’ll be a good coach. Stacey Augmen is washed up hes cardboard man now
Man, so many people drinking the TMAC Hater-Ade. But he’s a Hall of Famer, first-ballot. KG only made it out of the first round once, and no one would argue against him being there. And you can’t make the argument that Yao is the heart and soul of this team. Sure, they have the pieces around them to do some damage this season, if they can trade some smalls for something big, but they have to go through Dirk-eh-dur and Big Timmy in their own division, as well as the Suns, and not-so-legit contenders like the Jazz.
I don’t think anyone can make an argument against GP. Remember Dr. J’s last season? Yeah, he looked real old too.
If Adrian Dantley, Artis Gilmore & Denis Johnson aren’t in, TMAC or GP may be overlooked as well. (I read the ‘other’ magazine that hit on this topic.)
Dime is as fresh as a Cucumber Slice.
No dime is fresh as “the Fresh Prince of LA.” Dime is one of the best b-ball mags out there. GP won’t get over looked, just because AD, AG, and DJ did, maybe TMAC will get overlooked, but GP naw.
No way is T-Mac a first ballot HOF candidate. 3-5 more years at his current level of play and he’s in. If T-Mac’s first ballot right now, then VC, Pierce, Jesus Shuttlesworth and Elton Brand are all first ballot…..and they’re not. KG’s achieved more individually and team-wise, and if you get a MVP trophy, then you damn near guaranteed. He’s first ballot. GP, no doubt first ballot. Duncan, Kidd, Kobe, AI and Nash are the only ones off the top of my head who l can see as first ballot. If Grant Hill coulda stayed healthy, I can only imagine the numbers he would have put up. On the flipside though, the HOF is disgraceful for not puttin in Adrian Dantley, Artis Gilmore & Dennis Johnson
That HOF article that touches on AD/AG/DJ not getting in quotes the commish mentioning he’s unhappy w/ the HOF because it doesn’t consult the NBA in the induction process, “Mr. Triple Double” O-Rob denouncing his induction, and various greats like “the Logo” wondering who the hell are the anonymous folks behind the HOF Selection Committee.
Triple Threat – Cucumber Slice is/was the alias of Bobbito. Thats fresh.
if utah’s not legit why do they have a winning record vs. the mavs, suns and rockettes to name a few? (let alone teams like detroit, etc)