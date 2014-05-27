The NBA 2K14 Mod Of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vs. Villains BANE, Joker & More

#Video #Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #Video Games
05.27.14 4 years ago

Another glorious mod of NBA 2K14 has appeared online, this time featuring everybody’s childhood heroes from the sewers, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. While the Space Jam mod was pretty dope, this one by the same YouTuber user: MkEliteWorksX, features Casey Jones with the 4-turtle team who takes on the likes of BANE, Darth Vader and other villainous opponents.

The mod is over 12 minutes long, but haven’t you ever wondered what Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo would look like on the hardwood, taking on Gotham’s enemies (The Joker and BANE), Darth Vader, evil Red Hulk and more treacherous antagonists from your favorite movies, television shows and comics? We thought so.

(MkEliteWorksX; GIF via Kotaku; H/T BroBible)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles#Video Games
TAGSBANECasey Jonesdarth vaderNBA 2K14NBA 2K14 TMNTTeenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesTHE JOKERvideovideo games

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP