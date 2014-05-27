The NBA 2K14 Mod Of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vs. Villains BANE, Joker & More

Another glorious mod of NBA 2K14 has appeared online, this time featuring everybody’s childhood heroes from the sewers, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. While the Space Jam mod was pretty dope, this one by the same YouTuber user: MkEliteWorksX, features Casey Jones with the 4-turtle team who takes on the likes of BANE, Darth Vader and other villainous opponents.

The mod is over 12 minutes long, but haven’t you ever wondered what Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo would look like on the hardwood, taking on Gotham’s enemies (The Joker and BANE), Darth Vader, evil Red Hulk and more treacherous antagonists from your favorite movies, television shows and comics? We thought so.

(MkEliteWorksX; GIF via Kotaku; H/T BroBible)

