Watch NBA Flash Mobs Break Out In All Four Conference Final Cities

In four different cities today: Indianapolis, Oklahoma City, Miami and San Antonio, simultaneous flash mobs broke out set to “A Sky Full of Stars,” from Coldplay. At 1 p.m. ET four “pedestrians” began to perform in the four cities, revealing remarkable dribbling and dancing stills. Then 95 others joined in a synchronized routine.

The special flash mobs went down in New York City’s Flatiron district, Miami at Bayside Market Place, San Antonio in La Cantera Mall, Oklahoma City at Centennial Commons in Bricktown and Indianapolis’ Monument Plaza to celebrate the NBA Playoffs.

Did you catch any of the flash mobs?

