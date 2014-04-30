Watch The NBA’s “We Are One” Commercial

The NBA has grown closer as a family after a visceral instance of racism reared it’s ugly head at the very highest levels of power in The Association. The Commissioner responded swiftly and appropriately while reminding all of us, “We Are One.”

We got chills when the “We Are One” spot first popped up last night. The NBA made us all proud on Tuesday before any team had even taken the court.

What do you think?

