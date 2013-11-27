Watch “All You Need Is Love” Dallas Mavericks Parody

11.26.13 5 years ago

The Dallas Mavericks really know how to sell their team. You gotta be goofy to appeal to dorky NBA heads and the average Joe Schmo fan at home. Everyone loves the Beatles, so of course the Mavs marketing department decided to superimpose a likeness of Vince Carter, Dirk Nowitzki, Monta Ellis and Shawn Marion over the Fab Four Beatles for a rendition of “All You Need Is Mavs.”

If our memory serves us well, they’ve got Dirk as George Harrison and Monta as Ringo Starr, which â€” when compared to their songwriting contributions â€” isn’t very accurate. Matrix is Paul McCartney and Vince is John Lennon, we think, but we can’t be sure.

What do you think?

