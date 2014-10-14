Watch Nuggets’ Nate Robinson Swish 35-Foot Heave As Shot Clock Expires

If Nate Robinson isn’t dunking or taking ill-advised jumpers, he’s probably doing something like this. In the Denver Nuggets’ exhibition against the Chicago Bulls tonight, Robinson found himself with the ball approximately 35-feet from the basket as the shot clock was about to expire. Right where he wanted it, basically.

Ho-hum.

How many players making a shot like this wouldn’t surprise you? We can think of two: Nate and Jamal Crawford. It’s even more impressive considering his diminutive stature, too. We’re quite a bit bigger than Robinson, and are pretty sure we couldn’t get a shot to the basket from there without two hands. Dude is strong.

