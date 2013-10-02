Watch The Official NBA 2K14 Launch Trailer

It’s finally here. NBA 2K14 officially released yesterday on the current generation consoles, and with that came the official launch trailer. If you’re still on the fence about grabbing this game, and if you are, we have no idea why, you can check out all of the details here. Or… you can just watch this trailer. Dime will have its full review of the game up later this week so stay tuned.

What do you think of the game?

