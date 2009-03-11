Watch Out For Dar Tucker

I’ve been a fan of Dar Tucker for a minute. As a freshman last year, he posted averages of 13.6 points and 4.8 rebounds in his inaugural campaign despite playing only 23.6 minutes a night. An explosive offensive player, despite DePaul’s lack of wins, the Big East sophomore had a breakout season.

In Madison Square Garden, Tucker followed up his 17 points in a win over Cincinnati yesterday with 30 points and 8 rebounds today. Although they didn’t get the W, Tucker showed that he definitely has NBA talent. Check out a feature on Tucker in Dime #47 and his baller profile on BallersNetwork.com.

