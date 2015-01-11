Watch Pau Gasol’s Monster 46-Point, 18-Rebound Game In Bulls’ Win Over Bucks

For all the talk about Jimmy Buter’s rapid ascent to stardom and concern over Derrick Rose’s health and performance, it’s been somewhat easy to overlook Pau Gasol’s debut season with the Chicago Bulls. Not anymore. For a game highlighting his awesome overall play in 2014-2015, watch the Spanish superstar score a career-high 46 points and grab 18 rebounds in his team’s 95-87 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.
Vintage Pau. This is pretty good company, too:
Remember the past couple of seasons when it appeared the slow-footed thirty-something was playing in sand? No longer. Gasol has exhibited the coordination and short-area quickness this season that made him a star early in his career, and has supplemented it with a jumper that’s more accurate than ever.
Considering his back-to-basket, playmaking, and much-improved defensive exploits, is there anything that Pau hasn’t done for the perpetually injured Bulls? After so much talk of Carmelo Anthony making his way to the Windy City in free agency, it appeared Chicago got its ‘B’ choice when Gasol came aboard. Six months later, it’s obvious the Bulls are better off with Pau than they would have been with ‘Melo.
Butler has been Chicago’s most consistent player. Rose is its most talented. Joakim Noah or Taj Gibson is Tom Thibodeau’s top defender. But there’s a case to be made that Gasol is as influential to the Bulls’ title hopes as any of his younger peers.
That’s been evident all season long, but never more so than in the wake of Pau’s virtuoso performance versus Milwaukee.
Video via Dawk Ins
So if he can still do that, does anyone else think Gasol was tanking it in LA? Was he tired of Kobe’s shit and so just shut it down, or is this game just an illusion that he’s still got it?
He wasn’t tanking and it’s not an illusion. It comes down to getting the opportunity. He doesn’t dominate the ball but he does warrant having a good deal of touches because of his talent and basketball IQ. In LA, Pau, like everybody else, were an afterthought after Kobe. The majority of big games he had there were when Kobe was out. Pau’s been one of the most disrespected players in recent memory. He’d get blamed for everything from losing streaks to Kobe shooting 10% from the field. Chicago sort of has that type of culture too concerning Derrick Rose. He’s had/has guys who can score but they often get shackled, which is stupid since he’s only now been playing a significant amount after almost 2 years of not playing.
What Rose has going for him is humility and understanding of including team mates. I think with him being out for the last 2 years should help even more recognise those around him and get them going. If Pau can keep this sort of play going, I still find it hard to see another team getting past them in the Eastern Conference.
That’s assuming Chicago doesn’t follow it’s history of shackling guys. Derrick is more humble than Kobe but he did show a flash of ego when he basically covertly whined about the having the ball when Carmelo nearly signed with the Bulls. So far, it’s working out but now that Jimmy Butler, Joakim Noah, and especially Pau have to have the ball, you have to wonder if he can really handle having his numbers dip.
You’d think that after winning a lot of personal accolades at such a young age, Rose would want to win a championship now. There is still time for him to adjust and I personally think he has it in him to adjust his game accordingly. Lets see how they do post All-Star break.
I hope so too and that he doesn’t get hurt again. Granted, Carmelo isn’t perfect but he’d have been a great scoring replacement and or another major option that the opposition has to account for had things went different.
I think this is where you and I disagree. I think for the Bulls sake, not having Melo on the team, has given room for Butler to grow, Gasol to play like an All-Star and give more time on the front line for their young guys. Melo is a nice scorer, but I think he would just sink the Bulls championship hopes. Just like he has the NYC ones.
It wound up working out since the Bulls got Gasol and it looks like they going to let him play. I just question why the Bulls got high profile guys to help with scoring but turn around and stifle them.
On that point, I agree with you. I understand Coach Tibs is a master on defense, but honestly, I feel he is a bit over rated. I could see even Melo getting frustrated with the amount of control Coach demands.