Watch The Pirouette Pass From Ricky Rubio To Nikola Pekovic

#GIFs
10.20.13 5 years ago

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had the worst luck the last two seasons. After Ricky Rubio‘s mop-headed arrival in the summer of 2011, Kevin Love has gone down, Nikola Pekovic has missed time and Rubio himself had surgery on his ACL and LCL in March last year. But now they’re all finally healthy, so we get performances like today’s 104-89 victory against the visiting Celtics.

Despite playing only a tiny sample of minutes together, Pekovic and Rubio are going to run a lot of pick-and-rolls in Rick Adelman‘s offense this season. Or Ricky will just spin and twirl his way into a dime, like he does below.

Ricky was 2-for-3 from deep and 5-for-9 overall with 15 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds, but the balletic toss to Pekovic is reason number four thousand and eighty that the NBA offseason is shady. We can’t wait for the real season to finally get here. Please get here. Like, yesterday.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSDimeMaggifsMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESNIKOLA PEKOVICRICKY RUBIO

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP