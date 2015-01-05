Watch Quincy Acy Get Steal, Go Behind Back, Finish With Authority Over Greek Freak

It’s about time we get the chance to highlight a positive of the New York Knicks’ dreadful season. Watch big man Quincy Acy get a steal, dribble behind his back on the break, and rise for an authoritative finish over Giannis Antetokounmpo in his team’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Sick.
Acy has been a favorite of ours since his days at Baylor. The mean-mugging, high-flying, undersized power forward has performed admirably for the Knicks all season, too. Here’s hoping plays like these remind teams of that reality when the 24 year-old hits restricted free agency this summer.
The league is a better place when competitors like Acy find a home in it.
(Video via NBA) (GIF via r/nba)
You beat me to it Dime. I was so happy when my Raptors drafted him. Not only has he got an awesome look, but I love his hustle and attitude. I never understood why he was included in the Gay trade, as he could really be helping the Raptors now to form an intimidating front line.
Good to see he is getting run on the Knicks and I hope he continues to secure a long term deal as a starter.