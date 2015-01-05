Watch Quincy Acy Get Steal, Go Behind Back, Finish With Authority Over Greek Freak

It’s about time we get the chance to highlight a positive of the New York Knicks’ dreadful season. Watch big man Quincy Acy get a steal, dribble behind his back on the break, and rise for an authoritative finish over Giannis Antetokounmpo in his team’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Sick.

Acy has been a favorite of ours since his days at Baylor. The mean-mugging, high-flying, undersized power forward has performed admirably for the Knicks all season, too. Here’s hoping plays like these remind teams of that reality when the 24 year-old hits restricted free agency this summer.

The league is a better place when competitors like Acy find a home in it.

