Watch Quincy Acy Get Steal, Go Behind Back, Finish With Authority Over Greek Freak

#Video #New York Knicks #GIFs
01.04.15 4 years ago

It’s about time we get the chance to highlight a positive of the New York Knicks’ dreadful season. Watch big man Quincy Acy get a steal, dribble behind his back on the break, and rise for an authoritative finish over Giannis Antetokounmpo in his team’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Sick.

Acy has been a favorite of ours since his days at Baylor. The mean-mugging, high-flying, undersized power forward has performed admirably for the Knicks all season, too. Here’s hoping plays like these remind teams of that reality when the 24 year-old hits restricted free agency this summer.

The league is a better place when competitors like Acy find a home in it.

(Video via NBA) (GIF via r/nba)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#New York Knicks#GIFs
TAGSgifsNEW YORK KNICKSQuincy Acyvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP