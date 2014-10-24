Watch Ronald Roberts Posterize Jonas Jerebko

You’re probably not familiar with Sixers camp invite, Ronald Roberts, Jr.. The four-year player out of Saint Joseph’s went undrafted in June, and he’s on the bubble to make the Philly team after getting a camp invite and suffering a quad contusion that’s kept him out of their last four games. His explosive dunk on Jonas Jerebko during preseason action last night is definitely a big point in his favor, though. Plus, this year’s Sixers squad isn’t exactly a world-beater.

Jerebko was a late arrival on this one, but after a deft, pseudo no-look pass from Elliot Williams to Roberts on the break, the 6-8 forward threw it down emphatically in Jerebko’s face.

This was Roberts’ only field goal of the game, but it was certainly a doozy. He also grabbed two rebounds in over eight minutes of action in Philly’s 109-103 loss to the Pistons. The Dominican-American Roberts will have to wait and see if he makes it through the final cuts today and Saturday, but all that time missed with the quad injury doesn’t help and he’ll probably get cut if recent reports prove accurate. Still, he certainly made the most of his opportunity on the break.

