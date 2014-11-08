Watch Rookie Joel Embiid Lead Sixers Pre-Game Huddle In Shmoney Dance

11.07.14 4 years ago

How we missed Joel Embiid. The Philadelphia 76ers rookie is still sidelined by offseason foot surgery, but is clearly making an impact on his team nonetheless. Watch the seven-foot Cameroonian lead the Sixers in a pre-game Shmoney dance as they prepared to face the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Pretty smooth, especially considering Embiid is wearing what appears to be red velvet sport coat. We’d be sweating in seconds.

Embiid has actually come a long way in terms of Shmoney proficiency. He’s far more fluid and confident here than he was on the streets of Philly this summer:

Sixers fans can only hope that Embiid makes progress on the court half as quickly whenever he makes his NBA debut.

