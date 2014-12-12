Watch Russell Westbrook Fly In For Vicious Fast Break Dunk Versus Cavs

12.11.14 4 years ago

Most point guards would further draw the defender and leave a pass for their teammate here. Russell Westbrook isn’t most point guards. Watch the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar catch on the break and fly in for a powerful one-handed dunk versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Looks about right.

The Thunder and LeBron James-less Cavs are tied 47-47 at halftime. Westbrook leads all scorers with 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

