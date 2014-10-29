Watch San Antonio Spurs Receive Championship Rings, Raise Banner

The San Antonio Spurs open their title defense against the Dallas Mavericks tonight. Before they can get to business of this season, though, they had a final chance to reflect on their crowning achievement of the last one. Watch the Spurs raise a fifth championship banner, receive championship rings, and get a detailed look at San Antonio’s bling.
This was the fifth time in the past 16 seasons San Antonio hung a championship banner to christen a new season:
Gregg Popovich, the reigning coach of the year, has guided the Spurs for each of them:
Though he’s the only Spur to be a part of all five championship teams, Tim Duncan “only” counts three Finals MVPs to his name:
Tony Parker was crowned Finals MVP in 2007:
And 23 year-old Kawhi Leonard took home the individual honor in June:
The best big three of all time?
The rings, as you can see below, are beautiful. But not even wearing them could be sweeter than receiving them.
This is our favorite detail of the rings. Popovich made “pounding the rock” the organization’s mantra in the 1990s, and has stressed its importance every since.
What do you think?
