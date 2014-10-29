Watch San Antonio Spurs Receive Championship Rings, Raise Banner

The San Antonio Spurs open their title defense against the Dallas Mavericks tonight. Before they can get to business of this season, though, they had a final chance to reflect on their crowning achievement of the last one. Watch the Spurs raise a fifth championship banner, receive championship rings, and get a detailed look at San Antonio’s bling.

This was the fifth time in the past 16 seasons San Antonio hung a championship banner to christen a new season:

The 2014 NBA championship banner resides in San Antonio! #EverybodyUp pic.twitter.com/Ln3yeowaTf — NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2014

Gregg Popovich, the reigning coach of the year, has guided the Spurs for each of them:

Though he’s the only Spur to be a part of all five championship teams, Tim Duncan “only” counts three Finals MVPs to his name:

Tim Duncan receives his 5th NBA championship ring with the @Spurs! https://t.co/gaPQcpEcmD — NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2014

Tony Parker was crowned Finals MVP in 2007:

Tony Parker receives his 4th NBA championship ring with the @Spurs! pic.twitter.com/u8JEJ05EqK — NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2014

And 23 year-old Kawhi Leonard took home the individual honor in June:

MVP chants for @KawhiLeonard as he receives his first ring with the @Spurs! https://t.co/Y1qgwBICCw — NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2014

The best big three of all time?

The @Spurs "Big Three" show off their latest hardware at Ring Night! pic.twitter.com/18IHQumAqM — NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2014

The rings, as you can see below, are beautiful. But not even wearing them could be sweeter than receiving them.

This is our favorite detail of the rings. Popovich made “pounding the rock” the organization’s mantra in the 1990s, and has stressed its importance every since.

