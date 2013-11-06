Watch Shawn Marion Miss The Easy Breakaway Dunk

The Mavericks stomped all over the Lakers tonight for a 124-103 victory that’s sure to send shivers of doubt down the back of Lakers fans. The Mavs are 3-1 on the year, and Monta Ellis shot out of his mind during the game. Despite the excellent play of the Mavs, their do-it-all veteran, Shawn Marion, missed a breakaway dunk.

On a night when the Mavs shot better than 52 percent from the field, Matrix was only 5-of-15 for 11 points and seven boards. While it’s true the highly efficient shooting of Ellis* â€” 11-of-14 from the field â€” raised that percentage a bit, Marion wasn’t as accurate as his teammates. His most embarrassing miss of the night came on this breakaway with the Mavs already up by 29 in the third quarter. Despite the easy win, Marion has got to be kicking himself, since this will probably make a worst dunks mix some enterprising YouTuber throws together on Final Cut Pro.

Oh well. The Mavs are playing really well in the season’s first week. The additions of Monta Ellis and Jose Calderon seem to be working, and they’re one of six Western Conference teams with a 3-1 record after seven nights of games.

*That clause may not have ever been written before tonight.

